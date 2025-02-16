Those who demean Sanatan Dharma are evils: Union Minister Sanjay Seth on stampede

Ranchi, Feb 16 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives.

"We are all saddened by this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families. The Prime Minister has always expressed grief over such tragedies. However, some people are trying to demean India and Sanatan Dharma in the wake of this incident, which is absolutely wrong," he said.

Speaking to journalists in Ranchi on Sunday, Seth emphasised the grandeur of the Kumbh Mela, calling it the largest religious gathering of Sanatan Dharma.

"So far, 54 crore people have taken a dip in the Kumbh – a number greater than the population of the United States. Despite such a massive crowd, there has been no inconvenience to anyone, and there is no VIP culture. Millions of people are coming together in harmony, which is the true identity of Sanatan Dharma. Sant Ravidas has taught us that whoever takes a dip in the Kumbh is a Sanatani, regardless of caste," he stated.

Taking a swipe at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for calling the Kumbh visit "useless," Seth said, "Whether it is Lalu Yadav or Rahul Gandhi, their only objective is to demean India and Sanatan Dharma. Their politics is centred on appeasement. Lalu Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam, misused funds meant for cows, whom every Sanatani worships. What does he understand about the sanctity of the Kumbh?"

The incident occurred as a massive crowd of passengers, hoping to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, rushed onto platforms 14 and 15.

The stampede followed a sharp increase in the number of passengers attempting to catch the evening trains to the holy city, resulting in overcrowding and chaos.

A two-member committee constituted to probe the deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station inspected the site on Sunday, spoke to witnesses and secured the CCTV footage installed there.

The committee comprising, Narsingh Deo, PCCM/Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, PCSC Northern Railway, ordered the securing of video footage of platforms 14 and 15 of the station where the massive crowd of passengers had built up hoping to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Sources said the probe panel is also mandated to investigate the possibility of the incident being triggered by rumours which forced waiting passengers to switch between the two platforms, resulting in the crushing of people on platform number 14.

