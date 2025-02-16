Sonakshi Sinha reveals hubby Zaheer Iqbal 'knows how to test her patience'

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The love language of Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal is teasing each other. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of their yet another fun banter.

The video opens with Sonakshi Sinha sitting at the dining table while hubby Zaheer Iqbal relishes some yummy food. While Zaheer Iqbal offers a bite to his better half, saying it's "good carbs", Sonakshi Sinha declares that she is on a diet. As the 'Dabangg' actress gets ready to eat, Zaheer Iqbal withdraws the food laughing, and eats it himself.

"He knows how to test my will power… and my patience", Sonakshi Sinha captioned the post.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha expressed her frustration over being stuck in traffic. She posted a clip on her Instagram story, humorously revealing that she is eager to get home to her husband but is facing the hurdles of city traffic. Sonakshi was visibly annoyed in the video captioned, “Traffic When you just want to get home to your husband but every street is dug up.”

Moving on, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to next appear with husband Zaheer Iqbal in the forthcoming drama, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” The movie will mark their second professional association after “Double XXL." The project will be made under the direction of Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra.

However, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” has landed in some legal trouble. If the reports are to be believed, Adlabs has raised concerns over copyright infringement, claiming the film violates the rights to several other films they own.

Over and above this, Sonakshi Sinha also has "Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness” in her kitty. The drama will be directed by her brother Kussh Sinha. The primary cast of the film will also include Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.

