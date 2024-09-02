Things going quite nicely for England ahead of playing India, Australia next year, says Morgan

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes things are going quite nicely for the Test team after taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Sri Lanka, with one game to go.

England completed a comprehensive 190-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Lord’s to get another series win in their home summer after beating West Indies 3-0. It is a significant series win for the side without regular skipper Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley and Mark Wood due to injuries.

Next year, the Stokes-led side will host India for a five-match Test series from June 20 to August 4, followed by travelling to Australia for the Ashes tour. "When England reflect, they will be hugely optimistic. They have played some outstanding cricket so far this summer and they have plans looking ahead to next year against India and the following winter in Australia."

"Things are aligning quite nicely, with players coming through and putting in performances like Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone fully fit, Matthew Potts coming back in as well. That is without three of your main players - Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Zak Crawley. So, things are going along quite nicely for England," said Morgan to Sky Sports Cricket.

For England, pacer Gus Atkinson was the standout performer in the Lord’s Test win over Sri Lanka, taking 5-62 in the second innings, after making 118 in the hosts’ first innings with the bat. He became the third player after Vinoo Mankad and Ian Botham to take a five-for and score a century on the same test.

"I think the control elements and the pace at which Atkinson bowls are two of his biggest strengths. It is actually the strongest point he has on flatter wickets. He seems very at ease bowling wobble seam deliveries. A bit of extra responsibility, taking the new ball in this Test match, he has taken every bit of it in his stride," said the 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain.

"There used to be this stigma of who would take the new ball. He would be a first-change bowler in previous generations. But he has just been outstanding so far and he just loves bowling on this ground because he can create opportunities and he can get the ball to move around," concluded Morgan.

