There have been highs and lows: KL Rahul reflects on his international career

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul said that he has experienced highs and lows during his more than decade-long international career.

The 32-year-old has been switched to different roles in his career in the Indian team so far. He made his India debut in 2014 and has played over 200 international matches for Men in Blue across three formats. From opener to middle order batter to finisher, Rahul has been tested thoroughly and has passed every test with flying colours.

Rahul, who has accumulated 8,565 runs in international cricket, reflected on his international career and felt grateful for the opportunity to represent India.

"It has been an incredible journey - what a privilege it is to represent my country and live my dream for so many years. Playing for India is something I aspired to do since childhood, and I feel extremely grateful and fortunate to have had this opportunity. The journey has been filled with challenges - there have been highs and lows, and I have experienced everything an athlete possibly can. But looking back, it has been a beautiful ride, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. Now, I am excited for the next 10 years of my career. I want to build on everything I have learned in my first decade, apply that experience, and continue evolving. My focus is on improving every day, growing as a player, and winning more matches for my team," Rahul said on JioHotstar's Superstars.

When asked about his preferred batting position, Rahul said, "I have grown up playing in the top order. From my first competitive match in Mangalore at the age of 11 to my early days playing for India, and for most of my career, I have been a top-order batter. It is the position I am most comfortable in and the one that feels most natural to me. That said, when you play a team sport, you don’t always get to choose what you want. You have to be flexible and willing to adapt to the team’s needs. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace that and give my best in whichever role I’m assigned."

After playing a pivotal role in India's title-winning campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy, Rahul will don a Delhi Capitals jersey in the upcoming IPL 2025 season, starting from March 22.

