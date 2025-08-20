Thackeray brothers will again get zero in future polls: Ram Kadam after Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS lose all 21 seats in BEST election

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) In a sharp jibe at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday said that the Thackeray brothers — Uddhav and Raj — will "once again score zero" in upcoming elections, following their complete rout in the BEST Employees' Cooperative Credit Society polls.

The alliance failed to secure even a single seat out of the 21 contested in the crucial election, which represents employees of Mumbai's public transport utility.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam said, "It was expected that they would win with huge numbers. But when the Thackeray brothers contested polls together, this is the result — zero. In the BEST Credit Society election, they got nothing. And in the upcoming elections too, they will again get zero. People vote for those who work for them, and under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra has seen development. The MahaYuti will continue its winning streak."

He further claimed that the public has already seen the consequences of the Thackeray brothers in power, adding, "This result reflects their political worth — which is zero."

Kadam further reacted on the INDIA Bloc’s recent announcement of former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as their joint Opposition candidate for the vice presidential election.

"The Vice President’s post carries dignity. The INDIA Bloc knows their candidate will lose. Elections are won with numbers, and we have the majority. If they hadn’t fielded a candidate, it would have sent a strong message globally that the ruling and Opposition parties can unite on national or constitutional matters. But once again, the Opposition has chosen the path of petty politics," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, C.P. Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice-Presidential polls, filed his nomination papers, setting the ball rolling for the high-stakes elections.

Kadam further condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning. The Chief Minister reportedly sustained injuries to her head and hand after a man in his 40s attacked her during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ session.

"It’s a painful incident, and I strongly condemn it. Who was the attacker? Who was behind it? These questions need answers. The police will investigate thoroughly, and whoever is responsible must be brought to justice," Kadam said.

Delhi ministers alleged that the attacker had been conducting surveillance around Gupta’s residence for over 24 hours and had even recorded videos of the premises. The attacker, identified as 41-year-old Rajesh from Rajkot, Gujarat, was arrested shortly after the assault.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.