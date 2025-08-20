PFA award ‘hits different’ having won the important PL title: Salah

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah said that winning the PFA player of the year award ‘hits different’ when you have the important Premier League trophy to go along with the honour.

Salah pipped teammate Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to win the prestigious award. The Egyptian became the first person to receive the prize for a third time, following his successes in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

“This very special award hits different when we have an important trophy to go along with it. Being champions is what matters and we will fight to do it again this season. I am incredible grateful to the players who voted for me,” wrote Salah on ‘X’.

The Egyptian international topped the polling of his fellow professionals from this year's six-man shortlist – which included clubmate Mac Allister – to make it the 10th occasion a Red has claimed the prestigious honour.

In his time at Anfield, Salah has lifted seven major honours, picking up medals in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

The winger scored 34 goals and produced 23 assists from his 52 appearances in the previous season, smashing a host of records along the way. He has cemented himself as a Liverpool legend since his transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, signed a new contract in April this year that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

Salah was among the five Liverpool players named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for 2024-25.

Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Salah secured a spot in the annual XI, which is voted for by the country’s professional players and was announced at a ceremony in Manchester.

