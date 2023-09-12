Terrorist, army soldier killed in Rajouri encounter in J&K

Jammu, Sep 12 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed and one army soldier has been killed in action in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Narla area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"One terrorist killed. One army jawan martyred, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri district," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

