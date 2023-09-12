Cong hopeful of winning 156 seats in MP, tickets only to deserving candidates

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has received more than 3,500 requests from aspiring candidates and the party is hopeful of winning at least 156 seats in the state.

The Congress also clarified that the ticket distribution for Madhya Pradesh will be transparent and will be based on the reports prepared by the party observers and other senior party leaders during their visits to the poll-bound state.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Screening Committee Chairman Jitendra Singh speaking to IANS at the party headquarters in New Delhi, said, "We have got over 3,500 requests from the aspiring candidates in the state, which says everything that party is gaining ground in the state."

Singh added that the Congress Screening Committee members were in Madhya Pradesh for five days, and they received the requests from aspiring candidates and have received the reports from bloc presidents, in-charges, district leaders etc.

He said that the party will decide on the candidates according to reports it has collected from districts, assemblies and block-level leaders and there is no pressure for giving ticket to anyone.

The Congress leader also added that the party leaders held a meeting of the Screening Committee on Tuesday evening where the party leaders brainstormed about the probable candidates.

Singh said that the candidates will be decided on the basis of the report and feedback prepared by several senior leaders and observers who had visited the state in last few weeks, adding that the Congress remains united in the state and will be giving tickets to deserving candidates.

Reacting on the BJP's candidate list and when the Congress will issue its first list of candidates, he added, "They issued the first list and after that their leaders hit the streets as they were engaged in fights and an FIR was registered. The tickets are being sold there. And in today's scenario, the Congress is going to win."

"We are hopeful that in the next one or two weeks we will announce the candidates."

"And looking at the situation in the state, we are hopeful that we will 156 seats in the state," Singh said.

The Congress has announced several poll promises for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the crucial elections in the state.

The Congress formed a government led by Kamal Nath after winning the 2018 Assembly elections, however, in March 2020, the party lost power after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his 22 MLAs, who switched sides to the BJP.

The Congress is eyeing to make a comeback in the state.

The BJP has already announced a list of 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh last month.

