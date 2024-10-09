Tension near Samsung plant in Chennai after police crackdown on striking workers

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Police’s crackdown at the Samsung India plant in Sunguvarchatram, Sriperumbudur, arresting striking workers and union leaders, tension is mounting in the area.

The workers of the Samsung India plant have been on strike since September 9 this year demanding better wages, improved facilities, and recognition of their trade union.

The police also arrested leaders affiliated with the CPI(M)-backed trade union, Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), in the early hours of Wednesday from their homes.

It may be noted that of the 1,800 workers at the company, 1,000 have joined the strike, while 800 have reported for duty.

The police also dismantled the tent erected in front of the Samsung India company.

However, the workers continued their protest a short distance from the company in an open space.

Despite the police crackdown, hundreds of workers assembled at the venue and continued their protest.

Heated arguments ensued between the protesting workers and the police personnel, who asked them to disperse.

The CPI(M), an alliance partner of the DMK in the INDIA bloc, strongly condemned the police action against the striking workers and union leaders.

Party leader and Madurai MP Su Venkatesan said in a social media post, “The workers are protesting for their rights in a democratic way. It is unacceptable that the guardians of the law have become the guardians of Samsung.”

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, T.R.B. Rajaa, requested the protesting Samsung employees to return to work. He also promised that their CITU-backed union would be recognised after the court delivers its verdict on the matter.

The Tamil Nadu Industries Minister assured the workers that the state government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would stand by them.

Rajaa, who is the son of DMK senior leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu, told the workers that it was unfair to continue the strike after the Chief Minister had intervened and designated three Ministers to hold talks with them and the company’s management.

The minister also mentioned that the management was ready to meet the workers’ demands, including providing high-quality food, standard locks, and air-conditioning for all 108 buses used to transport the employees.

The striking workers, however, did not accept the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed by the workers’ committee. The CITU leadership stated that the MoA was biased in favour of the company. –IANS

aal/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.