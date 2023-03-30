Telugu star Varun Tej reveals new look from his Bollywood debut film

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Tej, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'VT13' opposite Manushi Chillar, was recently spotted in Mumbai in a completely new look and seemed like it is from his upcoming project.

He has not made clear, though, if this look is from his 'VT 13' or another upcoming project. Varun Tej is known for films such as 'Kanche', 'Fidaa', 'Tholi Prema' and 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh'.

Opening up about his new look curated by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, Varun said: "It was a wonderful experience to be in Mumbai and meet some of my fans. I am overwhelmed by all the love that I have been receiving and can't wait to take my audiences by surprise very soon."

'VT13' is a bilingual Telugu-Hindi action drama based on the Indian Air Force. Varun Tej essays the part of an Air Force pilot in the film.

