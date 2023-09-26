Television has many big stars but few good actors, says Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who became a household name with her stint in reality show 'Bigg Boss', is coming back as a lead in Sony TV's show 'Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon', and she feels that the television industry has many big stars but less good actors.

The wait of Sumbul's fans is finally over as her show went on on air on Monday in which she can be seen playing the role of an IAS officer.

The promos of the show have got a great response from everyone.

In an exclusive conversation, she spoke about the show, similarities between her and Kavya, and her working experience with Mishkat.

Talking about her working experience with Mishkat, she said, "When you get a supportive co-star, your work gets better as an actor. Mishat has been very supportive till now. I often feel our industry has many big stars but very few good actors and he is among one of the best actors I have worked with.

"Talking about the similarity between her and Kavya, she said, "Kavya is very different from me. She is way more intelligent and mature than I am. Yes but we do have something in common too and that is our passion for our work. Kavya is very ambitious and I have also been very ambitious about my work and career."

Sony Entertainment Television's show 'Kavya' features Sumbul and Mishkat Varma in titular roles.

Revolving around the life of a strong female character, this narrative will highlight Kavya's journey whose purpose is to serve the nation while also emphasising on the value of family.

