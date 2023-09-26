Heavy rain: Holiday declared for Class 1-5 students in TN's Vellore, Ranipet

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) In view of the heavy and incessant rain lashing Vellore and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu, the respective district collectors on Tuesday declared holidays for students of Classes 1-5.

However, students from Class 6 onwards will have to attend classes and there will not be any holidays for them. The university and other examinations will take place as scheduled in these two districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions from September 26 till October 1.

