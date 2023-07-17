Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Lash In Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Telangana saying there will be heavy rains in the next four days. The city will witness mild showers from today morning. The moderate rains are expected to turn into heavy rains at any moment. The GHMC advised the city residents to stay alert and safe.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, there is an indication for heavy rains in the combined districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy.

The rains will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. In these specified districts, there are chances for heavy rains: Adilabad, Warangal district as well as Nizamabad, RajannaSircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, JayashankarBhupalpally, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts