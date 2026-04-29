Telangana: 75000 Plus Vehicle Registrations on VAHAN in Short Time

The Transport Department Telangana has recorded a major boost in efficiency after launching the VAHAN portal, processing more than 75,000 vehicle registrations within a short span.

According to Transport Commissioner K Illambarthi, the digital system has helped clear backlogs and speed up services across Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) throughout the state.

Gradual Implementation for Stability

The VAHAN platform, developed by the National Informatics Centre, is being introduced in phases to ensure a smooth transition. Authorities are closely supervising the rollout to prevent disruptions for vehicle owners and dealers.

Surge in Temporary Registrations

Data available up to April 27 shows that over 75,000 temporary registrations have already been issued through the system. This strong uptake reflects the growing acceptance of the online platform among users.

Permanent Registrations on the Rise

The portal has also facilitated the allotment of around 41,000 permanent registration numbers. Dealers are required to complete formalities such as installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and uploading vehicle images online to enable the issuance of registration certificates.

Online Fancy Number Auctions Gain Popularity

The newly introduced Fancy Number module has witnessed encouraging participation, with 2,441 reservations and auctions conducted online so far. The digital process ensures greater transparency and eliminates manual intervention.

Significant Drop in Pending Applications

Officials reported a sharp reduction in pending cases at verification and inspection stages. The number of pending applications has now come down to fewer than 25 at each stage, highlighting improved processing efficiency.

Full System Stability Soon

With ongoing technical support and the gradual addition of more features, the VAHAN system is expected to be fully stabilised within a week, ensuring seamless services for users.

Appreciation for Stakeholder Support

The Transport Commissioner acknowledged the cooperation of vehicle dealers, citizens, and other stakeholders during this transition. The department reaffirmed its focus on delivering transparent, fast, and citizen-friendly services through digital governance.

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