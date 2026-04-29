TS SSC Results 2026 Today at 2 PM: Check Your Marks Online, via WhatsApp or SMS Easily
The TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 will be announced today, April 29, at 2 PM by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana. Thousands of students across the state are waiting for their results.
Due to heavy traffic, official websites may become slow or stop working. So, students are advised to use alternative methods like WhatsApp and SMS to check their results quickly.
How to Check Results Online
Students can visit the official websites:
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- results.bsetelangana.org
Enter your hall ticket number to view and download your marks.
How to Check via WhatsApp
You can also check your result on WhatsApp easily:
- Save the number 8096958096
- Send a message “Hi”
- Choose the SSC Results option
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Your result will be sent directly to your phone.
How to Check via SMS
If you don’t have internet, use SMS:
- Type: TS10
- Send it to 56263
- You will receive your result as a message.
Important Tips
- Results will be available from 2 PM
- Keep your hall ticket number ready
- Try WhatsApp or SMS if websites are not working