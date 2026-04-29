TS SSC Results 2026 Today at 2 PM: Check Your Marks Online, via WhatsApp or SMS Easily

The TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 will be announced today, April 29, at 2 PM by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana. Thousands of students across the state are waiting for their results.

Due to heavy traffic, official websites may become slow or stop working. So, students are advised to use alternative methods like WhatsApp and SMS to check their results quickly.

How to Check Results Online

Students can visit the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

Enter your hall ticket number to view and download your marks.

How to Check via WhatsApp

You can also check your result on WhatsApp easily:

Save the number 8096958096

Send a message “Hi”

Choose the SSC Results option

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be sent directly to your phone.

How to Check via SMS

If you don’t have internet, use SMS:

Type: TS10

Send it to 56263

You will receive your result as a message.

Important Tips