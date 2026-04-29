Band Melam OTT Release: Where to Watch Telugu Movie Online

A new Telugu romantic drama, Band Melam, has quietly made its way to OTT audiences, offering a heartfelt tale set in a village backdrop. The film is now available for streaming on ZEE5 in India, giving viewers a chance to watch it soon after its theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch

The movie began streaming on April 24, 2026, on ZEE5. With a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 21 minutes, it blends romance, music, and family drama in a rural setting.

Directed by Sathish Javvaji, the film features Harsh Roshan and Sridevi Apalla in lead roles, while seasoned actor Sai Kumar plays an important supporting character.

Storyline: Love, Distance and Changing Fortunes

The narrative revolves around Giri and Rajamma, cousins who share a close bond since childhood and were once expected to marry. However, their lives take different paths as they grow older.

Giri, who struggles academically, finds his passion in music and becomes part of a village band. On the other hand, Rajamma excels in her studies and moves ahead in life, creating a gap between them. Over time, their financial situations also shift, with Giri’s family facing setbacks while Rajamma’s family prospers.

These changes lead to growing differences, especially as Rajamma’s father begins to question Giri’s suitability due to his lack of direction. Years later, fate brings the two together again, forcing them to revisit their past, confront emotions, and deal with societal expectations.

Cast, Crew, and Audience Response

The film is produced under Kona Film Corporation in association with Mango Mass Media. The music, composed by Vijai Bulganin, plays a central role in enhancing the emotional depth of the story, while the visuals capture the essence of rural life.

“Band Melam” has received a positive response from audiences, especially younger viewers who relate to its nostalgic school-life elements and small-town atmosphere. It currently holds a rating of 8.2 on IMDb. However, some critics feel the storyline follows a familiar pattern despite its emotional appeal.

A Musical Tale Rooted in Simplicity

Overall, “Band Melam” presents a touching story about relationships shaped by time, class differences, and personal growth. With music and nostalgia at its core, the film offers a simple yet emotional viewing experience for OTT audiences.

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