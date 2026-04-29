Rakasa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Comedy Horror Film Online

The Telugu movie Raakaasa starring Sangeeth Shobhan is a comedy horror entertainer that was released in theatres on April 3, 2026, and received a good response from the audience. The film mixes comedy, fantasy, and horror elements, making it an entertaining watch for viewers.

After its theatrical run, the movie is now ready for its OTT release. The digital streaming rights have been taken by Netflix, and the film is set to start streaming from May 1, 2026.

The movie will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, so more audiences can watch it easily from home.

The film is directed by Manasa Sharma and also stars Nayan Sarika in the lead role. It is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures along with Zee Studios.

Overall, Raakaasa is a fun mix of horror and comedy, and its OTT release will give those who missed it in theatres a chance to enjoy the film at home.