Hyderabad–Vijayawada in 70 Minutes on Bullet Train

India is moving closer to a high-speed rail future, with Indian Railways planning to introduce its first domestically designed bullet train by April 2027. The initial rollout will take place on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which is currently under construction.

Once operational, the high-speed network is expected to significantly cut travel durations between key cities and boost regional connectivity.

Faster Travel Between Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Chennai

With the introduction of bullet trains, travel between Vijayawada and Hyderabad is expected to take just about 70 minutes. Similarly, the journey from Amaravati to Chennai could be completed in nearly 112 minutes, making intercity travel quicker than ever before.

Expansion Plans Across the Country

The high-speed train network will not be limited to one route. The government has already approved seven bullet train corridors across India, with three of them allocated to Telangana.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, these projects are expected to transform connectivity and reduce travel time between major urban centers. He shared these updates during an event held at the Google Cloud AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.

Vision for South India Connectivity

Once the major cities are connected, travel across South India could take around an hour. It is that the project is expected to be completed within the next 7–8 years. This rail network could result in large economic benefits.

Proposed High-Speed Rail Corridors

The Union Budget has outlined plans for seven high-speed corridors, including:

Mumbai–Pune

Pune–Hyderabad

Hyderabad–Bengaluru

Hyderabad–Chennai

Chennai–Bengaluru

Delhi–Varanasi

Varanasi–Siliguri

These corridors aim to improve passenger movement between key economic hubs and reduce dependence on long-duration travel.

Ongoing and Future Developments

Work is already underway on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route, which will be India’s first operational bullet train corridor. Additionally, railway infrastructure upgrades are planned across other regions, including the expansion of the Kolkata–Chennai route from two to four lines.

The government also plans to strengthen freight movement through improved container connectivity and introduce around 500 additional trains to enhance overall capacity.

A New Era of Rail Travel

With faster trains, improved infrastructure, and better connectivity, India’s high-speed rail initiative is expected to reshape transportation, support economic growth, and make travel between major cities quicker and more efficient.

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