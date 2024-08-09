Universal Studios' Comcast to set up GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: US based Comcast which is now part of Universal Studios is keen on setting up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the state capital.

This was announced by Telangana IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu after he met Comcast’s senior leadership team, including its executive vice president Mel Penna, CTO Rick Riobolli and CIO Mike Crisafulli in the US. The IT minister is part of a high level business delegation led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy to the US.

The proposed GCC will focus on cutting-edge product development and solutions in the unified communications domain, with an eye on significantly enhancing Comcast’s managed solutions and connectivity portfolio and capabilities.

Comcast's presence in Hyderabad strategically positions the city to attract Universal Studios, its parent company, which will likely boost Tollywood’s global prominence by capitalising on its current status as the world’s most prolific film industry in terms of annual movie production, the minister indicated.

“The establishment of Comcast’s GCC in Hyderabad will mark a transformative milestone for our city, the telecom and media industries,” Sridhar Babu said. This collaboration highlights our commitment to fostering technological advancements and global partnerships which will elevate our domestic industry and position our city as a premier hub in the global tech landscape,” he added.