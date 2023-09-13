Two Murders Within 24 Hrs Send Shockwaves Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two murders within a span of 24 hours have sent shockwaves across Hyderabad on Wednesday. The first gruesome murder took place in Isnapur suburb in which a real estate businessman was hacked to death. The second crime was reported from Hafiz Baba nagar of Hyderabad.

Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Tolichowki in Hyderabad, was killed by unidentified persons near Isnapur while he was returning from a relative’s place. It is reported that a few unknown persons picked a fight with Nadeem and later hacked him to death.

In another incident, a man named Nazeer Ahmed was brutally murdered by the members of a rival group. Nazeer was allegedly involved in the murder of one Vishal Shinde in Zaheerabad. The Hyderabad police suspect that Nazeer’s murder was the result of an old rivalry. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

