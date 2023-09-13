Telangana BJP undertakes 24-hr hunger strike over unemployment

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Wednesday launched a 24-hour-long hunger strike here over the "injustice" with unemployed and youth by the KCR government in the state.

The hunger strike, which began at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park in the heart of the city, is being led by union minister for tourism and culture G.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president.

BJP national general secretary and in charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and several state leaders of the party were participating in the protest

against KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government over its indifference to the problems of unemployed and youth.

Kishan Reddy alleged that during the last nine years, the BRS government failed to provide jobs to the unemployed and also went back on its promise to pay unemployment allowance.

The BJP leader said after coming to power on the slogan of "water, funds and jobs", KCR betrayed the unemployed. He alleged that the government has done injustice to students and unemployed who played a key role in the Telangana movement.

He asked what happened to KCR’s promise of a job to every house. "The youth had expected that they would get jobs in their own state but they have been betrayed by the KCR government," he said.

He promised that if voted to power, BJP will provide jobs to the unemployed. He also slammed the BRS government over leak of question papers of the recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and said the inefficiency of the government pushed 30 lakh unemployed into uncertainty.

The BJP leader said the unemployed were asking KCR if he had the moral right to seek votes in the coming elections.

Kishan Reddy also alleged that the ruling party leaders were taking commissions in projects. He also claimed that companies are being allowed

to set up operations in the state only after these leaders get their share.

The BJP leader also alleged that KCR was strengthening the Congress party by providing funds. He said the fight against corrupt and dynastic rule of the BRS government will continue till its defeat.

Chugh claimed that all sections of people were unhappy with the misrule of KCR. He predicted that BRS will lose power in the elections to be held in November.

He challenged the BRS government for a debate on minister K. T. Rama Rao’s claim that 100 per cent target has been achieved in distribution of double bed-room houses.

The BJP leader asked KCR what happened to his announcement to provide Rs 10 lakh to every Dalit family. He said implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the state was confined to Assembly segments where by-elections were held.

