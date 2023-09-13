Delhi HC seeks update on status of draft policy for sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked for an up-to-date report from the Delhi government regarding the status of a draft policy concerning sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the non-government-funded trust Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation, seeks court's direction for the government to implement the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR)'s recommendations and declare a ban on such surgeries.

The court was informed that a committee, chaired by the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), had been established by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to draft such a policy.

During the hearing on the contempt petition, the petitioner's counsel argued that despite the court's directions, the respondents had not taken any action.

The petition alleges non-compliance with the court's September 27, 2022 order. In that order, the state was granted eight weeks to make an appropriate decision on the recommendations put forth by the DCPCR regarding sex-selective surgeries.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said: "... I am not inclined to issue a contempt notice. Let the matter be listed after 8 weeks for the respondent (Delhi government) to file an up-to-date status report indicating the status of the draft policy."

In the primary petition, the DCPCR recommended that the Delhi government declare a ban on medically unnecessary sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children, except in cases of life-threatening situations.

