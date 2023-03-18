Two Days Heavy Rains Forecast For Telugu States

The Metrological department has urged the citizens of the telugu states to stay indoors over the weekend over the possibility of heavy rainfall across AP and Telangana on Saturday and Sunday.

The weathermen have advised people to stay safe and be vigliant. Heavy rains are likely to occur in places like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Alluri, Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Tugo, Pago, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Prakasam, Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla district.

Moderate rains and thunderstorm will continue today and tomorrow in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.