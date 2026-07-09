Heavy Rain Alert in Telangana for Next 7 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next seven days. Weather officials said changing atmospheric conditions are likely to bring widespread cloud cover and cooler daytime temperatures.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, a combination of an upper-air cyclonic circulation and a trough is expected to influence the state's weather throughout the week. As a result, several districts are likely to receive intermittent rainfall, while skies will remain mostly cloudy.

The weather department has advised people to stay alert and take necessary precautions, especially during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

Northern Telangana is expected to witness more intense weather activity compared to other regions. Officials have warned that wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 kmph during thunderstorms, increasing the possibility of localized disruptions.

In the remaining parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and nearby districts, light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected at isolated places over the coming days.

Authorities have urged residents to monitor weather updates regularly and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall or thunderstorm activity.

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