TSPSC Paper Leak: Revanth Reddy Appears Before SIT

Telangana Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy appeared before SIT enquiring TSPSC leak case on Thursday. He told the media that he had demanded SIT head A.R. Srinivas to issue notice to IT Minister K T Ramarao. He submitted the details of the case to SIT.

Revanth Reddy was summoned to appear before the SIT to give the evidence on certain allegations made by him in the case.

The SIT issued a notice under Section 91 of CrPC (summons to produce a document or other things) to Revanth asking him to appear before it on March 23 and submit evidence and information he has in support of the allegations he made on March 19 during a protest in Kamareddy district.

