Hyderabad Muslims Gear up to Begin Holy Ramadan Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the holy month of Ramadan which will commence from Thursday evening, Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Wednesday.

To welcome Ramadan and to discuss arrangements for the holy month of fasting, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender had conducted a meeting called Istaqbal-e-Ramadan at Lakeview function hall in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad. The coordination meeting was attended by members of 75 masjid committees from the city.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who presided over the meeting, said arrangements for taraweeh (special night prayers) have been made in all the mosques of the city. Danam Nagender said in case of any problem during the holy month, the members of the masjid committees can reach out to him.

Meanwhile, the Muslims in Hyderabad are gearing up to begin the month of fasting on Thursday evening. The Markazi Ruet e Hilal committee (central moon sighting committee) on Wednesday announced that the crescent moon on Ramadan month was not sighted, therefore, the first day of ninth month of Islamic calendar Ramadan will begin on the evening of 23 March 2023and the first fasting will be from Friday, 24 March 2023.



