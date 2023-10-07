TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Reveals BJP’s Plan for ‘Hung Assembly’ in Telangana

Secunderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said the month of December will prove lucky for the party. He said the process of formation of a new Telangana state began in this month of miracle and Congress will come to power in the state in the same month.

Revanth Reddy slammed both the BJP at the Centre and the BRS in Telangana and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandradeskhar Rao are brothers in arms.

Speaking to the reporters here on Saturday, the TPCC president said the government whether at the centre or at state level, should work for the development of the poor, however, the current situation in the country shows that the people are frightened by the government. He said the Congress is with the minorities of the state and the party needs their unwavering support to form government in the state and to fulfill party’s promises made to the community. He added that the minorities backed the Congress in neighbouring Karnataka and therefore, the party returned to power in the state.

The Congress state unit chief further said that the BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh has predicted a hung Assembly in Telangana and also exuded confidence that the saffron party will form the government in the state. He said if the prediction comes true, the BJP and BRS will reportedly join hands to run a coalition government in the state. Reddy said it’s a common knowledge that Congress and BJP do not form alliance for the sake of grabbing power.

Congress will win a clear majority and form the government in Telangana as December will be a miracle month for the party, Revanth Reddy said. He warned the other parties to watch their words while criticising the former President of Congress, he added.

