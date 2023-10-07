Andhra Govt Mulls Taking Legal Recourse Over Krishna Water Row

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister of Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has said that the state government has conveyed its objection to the Union Cabinet’s approval for terms of reference (ToR) for the Krishna Waters Dispute Tribunal (KWDT)-II.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Saturday, Ambati urged the Centre to obliterate the barriers over the use, distribution or control of Krishna river waters.

“The Andhra Pradesh government will not accept any step that is detrimental to the state. We’ll take legal recourse over the sharing of Krishna river water issue and will move the apex court, if required,” Ambati Rambabu said.

The minister asserted that the state government will not allow anyone to illegally utilise even a drop of water that rightfully belongs to Andhra Pradesh. The government will not cow down to tactics of a section of Telugu media which is targeting the current dispensation with misleading reporting and misinformation.

During his visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the concerned authorities not to proceed further on the terms of reference given to the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal -II under Section 5(1) of ISRWD Act, 1956 as the unilateral reference would jeopardise the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

