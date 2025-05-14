Telugu Girl Student Dies in the USA

May 14, 2025, 15:11 IST
A young woman from Telangana tragically passed away in the United States. Priyanka, 26, who was working there part-time, collapsed in the bathroom and died shortly after.

She was the daughter of Kondi Venkat Reddy and Shoba Rani from Pandenapalli village in Kattamgur mandal, Nalgonda district. Priyanka had completed her Master’s degree at Alabama University and was working a part-time job.

Recently, she visited a dentist, where doctors found a blood infection. Just a few days later, she fainted in the bathroom. Her friends rushed her to the hospital, but doctors said she had already passed away.

Efforts are now being made to bring her body back to her hometown. Her family is devastated by the sudden loss and is struggling to come to terms with it.


