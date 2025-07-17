Telangana Weather Report: Rainfall Expected in 33 Districts, Including Hyderabad, from July 17 to 22

Telangana is set to witness heavy rainfall from July 17 to 22. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four districts in Telangana are alerted for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from the given dates. It is written in the bulletin that heavy rainfall was expected in the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy. Additionally, 33 other districts had also been warned for strong surface winds and light showers.

It also alerted the isolated places in 22 districts for thunderstorm alerts. The list goes on: Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. These districts have also been warned for spells of lightning, gusty winds, and drizzle.

Hyderabad Weather Report:

According to the Telangana Weather Man, who predicts weather accurately, “July 17-22—INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS are ahead in various parts of the South, East, and Central TG districts; widespread heavy rains are expected all over, including HYD city. July 23-28—Due to back-to-back LPAs, widespread heavy rains are ahead in the North, East, and Central TG districts with ముసురు. HYD will also have decent moderate to heavy rains.”

IMD also predicted that Hyderabad will be enveloped with cloudy sky for the next 24 hours. Parts of the city are likely to experience light rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, in the evening or night. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 24°C, respectively,” said the bulletin.