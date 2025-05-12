Telangana Weather: Rains Expected as IMD Issues Yellow and Orange Alerts for the Next 3 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast light to moderate rains in several parts of Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavy rainfall likely in isolated districts on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for districts expected to receive rain, including Hyderabad, where an orange alert is in place for May 14 and 15.

On Tuesday, rainfall is expected across most districts, except Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Nalgonda. However, all districts in Telangana are likely to receive rainfall on May 14 and 15, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

On Sunday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Wardhannapet, Warangal district, at 6 cm, followed by 2.8 cm in Peddapalli. Mendora in Nizamabad reported the highest maximum temperature at 41.9°C, while Vikarabad recorded the lowest minimum at 39°C.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to enter the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and southeast Bay of Bengal by May 13, and is likely to spread across the South Arabian Sea, Comorin region, and other parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next 4–5 days.