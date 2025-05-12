Sathi Leelavathi: Lavanya Tripathi To Join Dubbing Soon

Sathi Leelavathi, featuring talented actress Lavanya Tripathi and Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in the lead roles, has officially begun its dubbing works with a traditional pooja ceremony. This marks a significant milestone in the post-production phase of the film.

Sathi Leelavathi is being produced under the banner of Durgadevi Pictures and is presented by the renowned production house Anandi Art Creations. Directed by Tatineni Satya, known for his notable works like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and SMS (Shiva Manasulo Sruthi), the film has completed its major shooting schedules in brisk locations. With post-production works progressing at full speed, the film is gearing up for a grand release soon.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Naaga Mohan, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience. The music for "Sathi Leelavathi" is composed by Mickey J. Meyer, known for his soul-stirring compositions. Binendra Menon handles the cinematography, while Sathish Surya takes charge of editing.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates about Sathi Leelavathi as it progresses toward its release.

