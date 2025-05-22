Telangana Weather: Rain to Continue for Four Days, Yellow Alert for Eight Districts

Telangana witnessed intense rainfall on Wednesday, with several districts, including Hyderabad, experiencing heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, reported that a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea triggered widespread showers and predicted rainfall will continue for the next four days.

In Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, the rains caused significant disruption. Bandlaguda recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 98.8 mm, followed by Saidabad with 92.3 mm, Malakpet 91.8 mm, Saroornagar 90.5 mm, Amberpet 89 mm, Uppal 87.5 mm, LB Nagar 80.5 mm, and Champapet 75 mm. Other notable figures include Himayatnagar (69.3 mm), Charminar (65.3 mm), BHEL (59 mm), Gachibowli (52.3 mm), Lingampally (50.3 mm), and Khairatabad (41.5 mm).

Statewide, several districts recorded significant rainfall. Medak reported the highest with 11.2 cm, followed by Mancherial (9.9 cm), Ranga Reddy (9 cm), Suryapet (8.9 cm), Nirmal (8.8 cm), Warangal (8.5 cm), Siddipet (8.4 cm), Nalgonda (8.2 cm), Peddapalli (8.1 cm), Nizamabad (7.9 cm), and another area in Warangal with 7.7 cm.

In response to the weather situation, the IMD issued a yellow alert for eight districts: Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon. Officials have urged residents in these areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

With more rain expected, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and advising the public to follow weather updates.