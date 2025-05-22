S. Korea launches Mars exploration task force, to seek cooperation with US

Seoul, May 22 (IANS) South Korea's space agency has launched a dedicated task force to explore participation in future Mars missions through cooperation with the US, the head of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said.

The comments were made at a press briefing marking the agency's first anniversary held in Sacheon, 290 kilometers south of Seoul, where the agency is headquartered, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The US budget for space exploration is increasingly focused on Mars, with concrete plans to send humans and establish a presence there. In Korea, we have only recently begun to consider what actions we should take at this point," KASA Administrator Yoon Young-bin said.

"We have recently launched a task force," Young-bin added.

"We need to devise exploration plans that are not only scientific but also economically viable so that private companies can play a more ambitious role," added Yoon.

The administrator noted such plans "could lead to the development of creative and innovative technologies that even advanced countries have yet to achieve," explaining that the task force was created to advance to Mars exploration.

Yoon also shared his hope to strengthen South Korea's satellite ecosystem by developing a variety of models, including low Earth orbit (LEO) and ultra-high-resolution satellites.

His vision also included establishing a solar observation station at the unexplored L4 Lagrange point and developing a proprietary lunar lander, as well as securing leadership in next-generation aviation technologies.

In addition, Yoon said a contract to transfer technology of the Nuri, the country's homegrown space rocket, to Hanwha Aerospace is expected to be finalised within the year, saying that related parties reached a "broad consensus" on the matter.

"With the transfer fees and scope of the technology now defined, the transfer will proceed in phases. After three launches, Hanwha Aerospace is expected to fully acquire the necessary technology and operational capabilities," Yoon said.

