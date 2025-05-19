Telangana Weather: Light to Moderate Rainfall Till May 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Telangana till May 23, offering temporary relief from high temperatures. The rains are expected to bring down daytime temperatures and improve weather conditions in urban and rural areas.

According to the IMD Hyderabad centre, gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h may accompany the rains. As a result, maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal in many areas over the next few days.

On Sunday, light showers were reported in Hyderabad, particularly in areas such as Kondapur, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and Secunderabad, where the weather turned noticeably cooler. While rainfall caused minor traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, residents welcomed the more comfortable weather.

Weather experts believe these pre-monsoon showers may be early signs of the southwest monsoon. Normally, the monsoon arrives in Telangana by the second week of June, but current patterns indicate that it might begin earlier this year.

Farmers in the state could also benefit from these rains, as the soil receives some initial moisture. However, agriculture officials caution that more rainfall is needed before sowing can begin, and farmers should wait for consistent rain once the monsoon fully sets in.

Authorities have also warned about possible power supply disruptions during this period. Residents are advised to take safety precautions, such as avoiding standing near trees or old buildings during thunderstorms.

Rainfall has also been predicted in other districts including Warangal, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda, and Mahbubnagar. In some places, there is a possibility of hailstorms, according to officials.

The upcoming rainy spell till May 23 is expected to bring much-needed relief to Telangana, especially in areas experiencing high summer temperatures.