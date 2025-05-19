Golden Temple Attack Averted: How Indian Army Shot Down Pakistani Drones

As part of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to attack the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a border district in Punjab.

In a statement to the media, Major General Kartik C. Seshadri, GOC of the 15 Infantry Division, explained how India’s robust air defence system successfully intercepted Pakistan’s military operations along the western border.

Describing the Indian Army as a professional, righteous, and responsible force, he emphasized that it has always responded in a calibrated and measured manner, despite grave provocations.

Major General Seshadri stated, “We target only terrorists in known terrorist camps using precision weapons, ensuring there is no collateral damage—a fact even the Pakistan Army has admitted during operations. However, the Pakistan Army has no legitimate targets to strike inside India, nor does it have the courage or capability to face the Indian Armed Forces directly. Hence, it uses terrorism as a national policy and resorts to unmanned aerial weapons launched from its own soil.”

He noted that intelligence inputs revealed Pakistan had no viable military targets and was planning to attack Indian military installations and civilian areas, including religious sites.

“Among these, the Golden Temple emerged as the most prominent target. We immediately deployed additional, modern air defence assets to provide comprehensive protection. In the early hours of May 8, under the cover of darkness, Pakistan launched a massive aerial assault using unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range missiles. Fortunately, we were fully prepared. Our vigilant Army air defence gunners intercepted and neutralized all incoming threats, preventing even a scratch from touching the holy Golden Temple,” he said.

