Telangana Schools to Shift to Half-Day Schedule from March 16

The Telangana School Education department has announced revised school timings for Hyderabad and other districts, introducing half-day classes from March 16.

All schools will operate from 8 am to 12:30 pm under the new schedule. Government and local body schools will provide mid-day meals to students at 12:30 pm before closing for the day.

SSC Exam Centres to Run Afternoon Classes

Institutions serving as centres for the SSC Public Examinations will adopt separate timings during the examination period. As the Class X exams will be held in the morning, regular classes in these schools will take place from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Government schools hosting exam centres will first distribute mid-day meals and then conduct afternoon sessions. After the SSC examinations conclude, these schools will revert to the regular half-day routine.

Ramzan Schedule Adjustments

In view of Ramzan, Urdu medium schools and DIET colleges will follow a modified schedule from February 19 to March 20, functioning from 8 am to 1:30 pm.

To ensure that academic progress remains unaffected, schools will add extra instructional time after Ramzan. Upper primary and high schools will extend their working hours by one hour daily, while primary schools will increase teaching time by 30 minutes each day.

Summer Holidays Announced

The summer break will be observed from April 24 to June 11. Schools across Telangana are scheduled to reopen on June 12 for the new academic session.