JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared: Scorecard Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on February 16. With the announcement, thousands of engineering aspirants can now check their scorecards online. Notably, 12 students have achieved a perfect 100 percentile in this session.

Candidates who appeared for the January examination can download their results from the official portals — National Testing Agency websites at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

January Session Conducted in Multiple Slots

The first session of JEE Main 2026 was held between January 21 and January 29 across various centres in multiple shifts. Compared to last year, candidates reported that the question papers were of moderate difficulty.

January Session Conducted in Multiple Slots

The first session of JEE Main 2026 was held between January 21 and January 29 across various centres in multiple shifts. Compared to last year, candidates reported that the question papers were of moderate difficulty.

The cut-off marks for qualifying to JEE Advanced will be declared after the completion of Session 2, which is scheduled for April 2026. The final cut-off list will be published along with the consolidated results of both sessions.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

• Visit the official JEE Main website or the NTA portal.

• Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result.

• Enter your application number, date of birth, and password.

• Submit the details and download the scorecard for future reference.

It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the result for admission and counselling procedures.

Answer Key Updates and Marking Details

Earlier, the provisional answer key for Session 1 was released on February 4, and candidates were allowed to challenge it until February 6. After reviewing objections, the final answer key was published on February 16.

In the final revision, nine questions across different shifts were dropped. For these removed questions, full marks will be awarded to all candidates who appeared in the respective shifts. Additionally, four questions were found to have multiple correct answers. In such cases, candidates who selected any of the correct options will receive four marks for each question.

With the Session 1 results now out, aspirants will turn their focus to the April session to improve their scores and strengthen their chances of securing admission to premier engineering institutes across the country.