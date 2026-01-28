Telangana School Holidays Likely for Medaram Jathara 2026

The globally renowned Medaram Maha Jathara 2026 is scheduled to commence on January 28 and conclude on January 31, drawing millions of devotees to the four-day tribal congregation. With arrangements entering the final phase, a growing chorus of parents across Telangana is appealing to the state government to announce school holidays during the festival period.

Several families are planning to travel to Medaram with their children to be part of the sacred celebrations. Parents maintain that the Jathara holds immense cultural and religious significance and say students should be allowed to witness and participate in the event without the pressure of classes, attendance, or examinations. Declaring holidays, they argue, would enable families to observe the festival without logistical or academic concerns.

Given that the state government itself is hosting the Medaram Jathara on a massive scale, parents feel it would be fitting to officially close schools and colleges for the duration of the event. Multiple parent associations have amplified their demands through social media campaigns and by approaching local public representatives.

So far, the government has not issued a formal announcement on school holidays for Medaram Jathara 2026. Officials, however, have indicated that a decision is likely within the next day or two, subject to administrative review.

Held once every two years, the Medaram Maha Jathara is regarded as one of Asia’s largest tribal festivals, attracting devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and several other states. As the auspicious dates draw closer, students and parents alike are keenly awaiting clarity on whether educational institutions will remain shut during the Jathara days.