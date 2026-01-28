Bomb Threat Emails to Chandigarh Schools: Holiday Declared

Chandigarh witnessed a tense situation on Wednesday after multiple schools received bomb threat messages through email, triggering panic among students, parents, and school authorities. At least nine educational institutions reported receiving the threatening mails, which claimed explosive devices had been planted on school premises.

In response to the alarming messages, school administrations acted quickly and evacuated students and staff as a precautionary measure. To ensure the safety of children, several schools announced an immediate holiday and suspended classes for the day.

The threatening emails were reportedly sent to the official email addresses of the schools early in the morning. As soon as the matter was identified, school officials contacted the Chandigarh Police for assistance.

Police teams responded promptly and launched security operations across the affected campuses. The Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog Squad, Quick Response Team (QRT), and local police personnel were deployed to search the premises thoroughly. Authorities cordoned off the school areas and conducted detailed checks to rule out any potential danger.

Parents rushed to schools after hearing about the threats, while authorities urged them to remain calm and assured that all necessary measures were being taken to protect students. Some schools decided to continue holidays for the day to avoid panic and ensure complete security.

Police officials have begun an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening emails and identify those responsible for creating the hoax. Cybercrime teams are also expected to assist in tracking the source of the messages.

Officials reiterated that the safety of students remains the top priority and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in spreading such threats.

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