Medaram Jatara 2026: Will Telangana Declare School Holidays? Here’s What We Know

The four-day Medaram Maha Jatara, one of Telangana’s largest and most significant tribal festivals, is currently underway and witnessing a massive influx of devotees from across the state. As the celebrations gather momentum, parents are urging the state government to declare school holidays during the festival period.

Parents have appealed to the authorities, stating that since Medaram Maha Jatara is officially organised and promoted by the government, schools should remain closed to enable students to attend the historic event with their families. They believe the festival holds immense cultural, spiritual, and traditional value, especially for children, and missing it would mean losing an important learning experience beyond textbooks.

Concerns have also been raised over heavy crowd movement and travel disruptions during the Jatara, which parents say could impact regular school attendance and student safety. Many families travel long distances to reach Medaram, making it difficult for students to attend classes on festival days.

As of now, the Telangana government has not issued any official announcement regarding school holidays for Medaram Maha Jatara. However, sources suggest that the matter is under consideration, leaving parents and students eagerly awaiting a decision in the coming days.