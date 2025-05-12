Telangana Ranks First in Attracting Global Investments: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s rapid economic progress and investment success while inaugurating Sonata Software’s new facility in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. The CM stated that the state has attracted investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore since December 2023, leading to the creation of over 1 lakh jobs.

“Hyderabad has become a global hub for software, life sciences, and manufacturing. Companies like Microsoft, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, and Wipro are expanding their campuses here, and the city is emerging as a key center for data centers and other sectors,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

He emphasized that Telangana is now the number one state in India for attracting both domestic and international investments. “We have become the number one state in terms of investment attraction, law and order, job creation, and tax collection,” he added.

CM Revanth Reddy also stressed the importance of balancing economic growth with welfare programs. He pointed out that the government is committed to empowering farmers, women, youth, students, and senior citizens through various initiatives. “We are providing opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship through schemes like Rajiv Yuva Vikasam,” he said.

In terms of infrastructure, the CM mentioned several ongoing projects, including the construction of a dry port and improved connectivity with Andhra Pradesh’s sea ports. “We are also building integrated residential schools and focusing on developing Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy,” he added.

The CM concluded by calling on everyone to become brand ambassadors of Telangana, showcasing the state's growth and success to the world.