Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam 2025: Application, Eligibility, Dates

The Telangana government has rolled out operational guidelines for the implementation of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, designed to promote self-employment opportunities for individuals from BC, SC, ST, minority, and EBC (EWS) communities. This initiative aims to empower individuals by providing financial support of up to ₹4 lakh to help them establish their own ventures.

Subsidy Structure

Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided in the form of subsidies, which vary depending on the cost of the proposed unit. The subsidy breakdown is as follows:

For units costing up to ₹50,000, the government will cover 100% of the cost.

For units priced between ₹50,001 and ₹1 lakh, a 90% subsidy will be given, with the remaining 10% covered through bank loans.

For units valued between ₹1,00,001 and ₹2 lakh, the subsidy will be 80%, with 20% financed through bank loans.

For units priced between ₹2,00,001 and ₹4 lakh, the subsidy is 70%, and the remaining amount will be covered by a bank loan.

Additionally, the scheme offers 100% subsidy for minor irrigation projects, regardless of the cost of the unit.

Income Limits & Eligibility Criteria

To ensure the benefits reach the most deserving individuals, the government has set income limits: ₹1.5 lakh per annum for rural applicants and ₹2 lakh per annum for urban applicants. Applicants will need to submit a ration card or an income certificate to verify their eligibility. The scheme targets individuals aged 21 to 55 for non-agriculture ventures, and 21 to 60 for agricultural projects.

Priority Categories

First-Time Applicants: Those applying for the first time are given priority.

Women: 25% of the scheme benefits are reserved for women, with an emphasis on single women and widows.

Persons with Disabilities: 5% reservation.

Families of Telangana Movement Martyrs and SC Classification Movement Families.

Required Documents

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card/Income Certificate

Caste Certificate

Pattadar Passbook (for agriculture-related ventures)

Sadarem Certificate (for persons with disabilities)

Passport-size Photograph

Important Dates

Application Start Date: March 17, 2025

Application Deadline: April 5, 2025

Verification Process: April 6 - May 31, 2025

Beneficiary List Announcement: June 2, 2025

Step-by-Step Application Process

Applying for the self-employment scheme is simple. Follow these steps:

Visit the Official Portal - Go to tgobmms.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam link available on the home page.

In the next page, click on the Application Form for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme.

Register - Create an account using your Aadhaar and fill in all required fields.

Fill Out the Application Form - Enter your personal, educational, and employment details.

Upload Documents - Submit scanned copies of required certificates.

Submit Your Application - Review all details carefully and apply before the April 5 deadline.

Application Review - Mandal & District Levels

Mandal Level: Applications will be reviewed by a committee headed by the MPDO or Municipal Commissioner/Zonal Commissioner.

District Level: A special committee headed by the District Collector will oversee the process.

Selection & Approval Schedule

Online Application Deadline: April 5, 2025

Mandal Committee Review: April 6 - May 20, 2025

District Committee Approval: May 21-31, 2025

Document Distribution to Beneficiaries: June 2, 2025

Grounding & Training Process

Procurement of Necessary Materials: Transparent procurement will be conducted for self-employment units.

Training Programs: District committees will prepare a detailed action plan for training programs for beneficiaries.

Post-Grounding Inspection: Special officers will be appointed by collectors to ensure monitoring and transparency after grounding.

This initiative aims to provide much-needed financial assistance and promote self-reliance among Telangana's marginalized communities.