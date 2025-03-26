YS Jagan Seeks Probe into Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death

YSRCP Chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of renowned religious preacher and pastor Praveen Pagadala. Calling the incident extremely distressing, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. In light of growing suspicions surrounding Praveen’s demise, Jagan urged the government to conduct an impartial investigation.

According to AP Police, Pastor Praveen Pagadala Kumar lost his life in a road accident near Konthamuru on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. However, Christian community leaders have raised doubts over the circumstances of his death, staging protests and demanding a thorough probe. They have urged authorities to review CCTV footage from the accident site and examine all possible angles.

According to police reports, the accident occurred near Konthamuru when Praveen Kumar, who was traveling from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram on a Bullet motorcycle on Monday, met with an accident around midnight. His body remained unnoticed at the site until Tuesday morning, leading to his unfortunate demise.