Telangana Rains: Flood Warning Issued for Bhadrachalam and Triveni Sangamam

Telangana Rains: Telangana has been drenched with sudden and hefty rainfall in this monsoon. The torrential rain caused the water levels of the Godavari River in Bhadrachalam to increase. As of today, i.e., August 21, 7 AM, according to the official estimates, the water level hit 42.6 feet and is expected to rise further. Given public safety concerns, authorities issued the first flood warning on Wednesday, August 20.

Due to increasing water inflow, floodwaters have already reached the Kalyankatta (a sacred bathing ghat) in Bhadrachalam.

Considering this, the administration has strictly cautioned people not to enter the floodwaters. Officials said that they have already deployed expert swimmers and motorboats near the alerted areas to prevent any uneven conditions from occurring and to handle emergencies. Additionally, officials and government bodies have been closely monitoring the situation and advising residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

Apart from this, the Triveni Sangamam, the prominent pilgrimage centre of Kaleshwaram, has been submerged under rainwater. The upper catchment areas have led to a surge of floodwaters. The water level at the confluence point is currently recorded at 12.41 metres, with continuous floating.

Local sources suggested that the floodwaters are overflowing the steps of the Jnana Saraswati and regular Pushkar ghats, disrupting access for pilgrims. As the water flow crossed the first warning level, authorities advised residents of nearby areas to stay alert and avoid activities close to the riverbanks.