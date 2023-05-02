Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay Meets Jr NTR, Here’s Why

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar met Tollywood actor Jr NTR on Tuesday. It is reported that the state minister discussed the unveiling of the statue of TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, in Khammam on May 28.

A huge statue of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh is being installed at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam. Speculations are rife that Jr NTR will be inaugurating the 40-feet tall statue later this month marking the birth centenary celebrations of the film actor turned politician.

The installation works of the statue are underway at brisk pace in the city. The huge statue, which is seen from every corner of the city, will be an added attraction at Lakaram Tank Bund. The statue will portray the TDP founder in ‘Krishnavataram’, one of the roles played by the legendary actor.

