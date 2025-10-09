Telangana Local Body Elections: Notification Issued, Polling on October 23, 27

With the Telangana High Court declining to stay the conduct of local body elections while hearing petitions related to the 42% reservation for Backward Classes, the Telangana State Election Commission (TGSEC) on Thursday (October 9) issued a notification announcing the schedule for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.

According to the notification issued by State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini, polling will be conducted in two phases — on October 23 and October 27 — to elect MPTC and ZPTC members across the State. Counting of votes will take place on November 11, and the results will be declared the same day.

The elections will be held across 31 districts and 565 mandals, covering 565 ZPTC and 5,749 MPTC seats. A total of 31,300 polling stations have been set up to facilitate the process.

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is October 11 for the first phase and October 15 for the second phase. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on October 12 and October 16, respectively, while the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is October 15 for the first phase and October 19 for the second phase.