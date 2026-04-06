Telangana Liquor Price Hike by 15% Next Month

The government of Telangana has begun examining a proposal to increase liquor prices across the state. As part of the process, a file containing recommendations from breweries seeking a price revision has been forwarded to a judicial committee headed by a retired judge.

Proposal Under Review

Breweries have suggested a price hike in the range of 12% to 15%, citing a rise in production and operational costs. Distillery operators have also approached the government in recent times, requesting an upward revision in prices to offset increasing expenses.

Judicial Committee to Submit Report

To ensure a balanced decision, the state has constituted a committee led by a retired judge to review the proposal in detail. The panel has been asked to submit its findings within a week, after assessing all aspects, including cost factors and market impact.

Price Revision Likely Next Month

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the government is expected to take a final call. If approved, the revised liquor prices could come into effect as early as next month. The move is likely to impact consumers, while also addressing concerns raised by manufacturers over rising input costs.

Industry Perspective

Industry stakeholders argue that increasing raw material prices, transportation costs, and other operational expenses have significantly affected their margins. They believe a price revision is necessary to maintain sustainability in the sector.