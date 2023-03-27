Telangana Inks 3 MoUs With Western Australian Govt

Hyderabad: Hon Stephen Dawson MLC, Minister for Emergency Services; Innovation and the Digital Economy; Medical Research; Volunteering along with the Western Australia delegation today visited WE-Hub and T-Hub, India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem and the world’s largest innovation campus.

Hon Stephen Dawson said, “We are happy to announce that we have signed 3 MOUs today. Western Australia is at the forefront of cyber security research and innovation with leading organisations. The purpose of this visit is to engage with the Telangana ecosystem and understand the priorities, as well as convey Western Australia’s capabilities around innovation, the digital economy and medical research.”

The MoU between Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI (A NASSCOM Initiative) and CyberWest will harness the expertise of both organisations using innovation, design, workshops and industry engagement.

The MoU between Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI (A NASSCOM Initiative) and Edith Cowan University will collaborate for the mutual benefit of both organizations including research, education, innovation, incubation, marketing, hackathons, corporate innovation and training programs.

The Letter Of Intent between WE-Hub and CyberWest will accelerate growth in the local and international ecosystem and support goals of diversity and inclusion within the cyber security sector. This collaboration will also help in seeding female led cyber security startups and also integrating cyber safety into all cohorts.