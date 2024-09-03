CM Revanth Reddy's Shocking Comments on HYDRAA's Expansion

Khammam: Chief minister Revanth Reddy constituted the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection(HYDRA) to take action against the land grabbers and reclaim the water bodies to the full tank level (FTL).

Initially, the jurisdiction of the government entity formed in line with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was 2,000 square kilometres up to the Outer Ring Road. The state government is now mulling to extend it to the district level as well.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Revanth Reddy visited Khammam which is severely affected due to the heavy rains and subsequent flood situation. Speaking to the media persons, the chief minister said due to the unchecked development and illegal constructions, the city residents are facing the flooding situation today.

He said due to the preventive measures taken by the administrative officials, we were able to avoid the loss of life. Revanth Reddy claimed that former minister Puvvada built several illegal structures in Khammam and wanted to know if the senior BRS leader T Harish Rao would come forward and demand the demolition of these encroachments to save the lakes.

The chief minister further said the government is receiving complaints that several lakes have been encroached in districts too. He added the government will soon look into this issue and expand the jurisdiction of the HYDRA to remove the illegal constructions on the encroached lands around the lakes or other water bodies.

